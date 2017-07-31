Ridley Scott to cut Kevin Spacey from new film

Ridley Scott Photo: Gage Skidmore

It's due to open in the US on 22 December, but that's not too late for All The Money In The World to drop Kevin Spacey, according to director Ridley Scott. The actor, who has recently faced allegations of sexual assault, will be removed from all of his scenes and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

Scott, along with Imperative Entertainment, Sony and the film's co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, are all said to have agreed the move.

Spacey would have appeared as J Paul Getty in a story which dramatises the kidnapping of the wealthy industrialist's grandson. According to the Deadline, reshoots are expected to take about two weeks. Wahlberg and Williams may return to help. Digital compositing is likely to be used for scenes that would be particularly difficult to reshoot in time.

Television presented Heather Unruh, who had previously claimed that Spacey had sexually assaulted one of her loved ones, today revealed that she was referring to her 18 year old son and that they have now reported the alleged incident to the police.

Spacey recently checked into luxury rehab clinic The Meadows in Arizona, where Harvey Weinstein has also been receiving treatment aimed at reducing problematic sexual behaviour.

All The Money In The World will open in UK cinemas on 5 January.