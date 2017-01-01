FILMS OUT THIS WEEK

We wish all our readers all the best for 2017! This week, a teenager gets involved with Monster Trucks and a young boy facing the illness of his mum gets a surprise when A Monster Calls - read what Sigourney Weaver said about the film here. Meanwhile, mankind's destiny lies in the balance in Assassin's Creed and in a galaxy far, far away, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story sees the Rebel Alliance threatened by the Death Star. Back on planet Earth - and back in time - two 17th century Jesuit priests face persecution in Japan in Silence, a bereaved man writes letters in Collateral Beauty, and a father takes a dislike to his daughter's boyfriend in comedy Why Him? There's also a chance to see Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut back on the big screen.

Moonlight shines in this year's OFCS awards Link

A woman tries to redefine herself against the backdrop of urban Bangladesh in Under Construction Link

A truck driving octopus makes friends with a mechanic to outrun the bad people from The Factory in Monster Trucks Link

A small town sheriff stands up to a warlord in Call Of Heroes Link - on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD from Monday

Packshot of Fright Night on Blu-Ray Fright Night Blu-Ray Review
A teenager becomes obsessed by the idea that the sophisticated stranger living across the street is actually a vampire.
Packshot of Almost Holy on DVD Almost Holy DVD Review
On the streets of Ukraine, a pastor kidnaps children to try and save them from a life of drug abuse and destitution.

British film Lady Macbeth will be among the highlights of the Spotlight section at Sundance Film Festival, you can take a look at the full programme via our galleries, including the Premieres. The line-up for London Short Film Festival has also been announced.

Cate Blanchett on stage and screens Taking on The Present and speaking out in Manifesto.

Out of sight John Buffalo Mailer on Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Dylan McDermott and Blind.

Stepping into the dark Director Kiro Russo talks about his debut feature Dark Skull.

Moonlight is OFCS Best Picture Online Film Critics Society 2017 awards announced.

Director Richard Eyre made Companion of Honour Rylance and Harris also named in Queen's New Year list.

Film festivals are taking a festive hiatus just now but we'll have more exciting stuff for you soon from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.

We've recently been covering the French Film Festival UK, the Made in Prague Film Festival and Welsh horror spectacular Abertoir.



