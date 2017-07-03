Frightfest guest list announced

Barbara Crampton will introduce Replace

The Horror Channel's Frightfest announced its guest list today, and as always, there are some impressive names included. Barbara Crampton will be among those mentoring the next generation of scriptwriters, and will also introduce her new film Replace with director Norbert Keil. Kane Hodder is making a welcome return after five years, and Jennifer Tilly will be attending the première of Cult Of Chucky along with Don Mancini and Fiona Dourif.

Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, whose previous works have all featured at the festival, will be there to talk about their Texas Chain Saw Massacre prequel Leatherface, with cast members Vanessa Grasse, James Bloor and Jessica Madsen. Graham Skipper, whose starring role in Beyond The Gates was warmly received by fans last year, returns with his directorial debut, Sequence Break, and Benjamin Barfoot will introduce Double Date, which proved popular at this year's Edimburgh International Film Festival, with cast members Danny Morgan, Michael Socha, Georgia Groome and Kelly Wenham.

Among the other guests who will be present to introduce their work and talk to fans are Fashionista director Simon Rumley, Game Of Death co-creators Sebastian Landry and Laurence Morais-Legace, and Our Evil's Samuel Galli.

Meanwhile, one more film has been added to the line-up: Kevin Greutert’s Jackals, a home invasion thriller which will screen on Saturday the 25th.

Horror Channel Frightfest runs from 24 to 28 August, and we will be bringing you coverage as always here at Eye For Film.