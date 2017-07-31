Corey Feldman names alleged abusers

Corey Feldman Photo: GabboT

Corey Feldman has named one of the men he says sexually abused him when he was a young teenager. Speaking on The Dr Oz Show, the former child star identified bit part actor Jon Grissom, who appeared in two films with him and Corey Haim, as someone he claims gave him drugs and subsequently sexually assaulted him.

The programme included a live phone call to the Los Angeles Police Department to put the accusation on record, though police say that no formal complaint has yet been filed.

Feldman named another man, talent manager Marty Weiss, last week, claiming that he was among his abusers. Both Grissom and Weiss have been convicted in the past of sexual offences against children.

Feldman maintains that he needs money to make a documentary exposing paedophiles in Hollywood. The mother of Corey Haim, who passed away seven years ago and whom Feldman says was also a victim of abuse, has criticised the move, describing Feldman as a scam artist.