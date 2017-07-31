Corey Feldman asks for help to expose Hollywood paedophilia

Goonies star Corey Feldman has launched a 'truth campaign' on Indiegogo, asking for contributors to help him raise the funds for a documentary about child abuse in Hollywood. "I believe that I can ... bring down, potentially, a paedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child," said the actor and singer.

Corey Feldman Photo: Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com

Feldman has spoken publicly about child abuse on several occasions in the past, claiming that he was sexually assaulted by people in the film industry when he was 11, and that his Lost Boys co-star, Corey Haim, who died of pneumonia seven years ago, was raped.

"Right off the bat, I can name six names," he now claims, but argues that a documentary is necessary in order for him to properly present the evidence and make sure people hear what he has to say. According to his wife, Courtney Mitchell, the $10m target of the fundraising campaign will also pay for a legal team and for personal protection for the couple and their family members. Feldman has a young son from a previous marriage.

Last week, shortly after announcing that he planned to name names, Feldman was arrested for marijuana possession, and he believes the two things are connected. He also reportedly had a "near death experience" when two trucks almost collided with him. "Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished," said Mitchell.

Feldman is not alone in alleging child abuse in Hollywood. Elijah Wood spoke out last year, saying that many of the friends he had as a child star were "preyed upon" by powerful individuals, and comparing the situation to the abuse perpetrated by Jimmy Savile.

Some action has been taken against abusers in the industry. Talent managers Marty Weiss and Bob Villard both plead guilty to child abuse charges and director Victor Salva spend 15 months in prison after being convicted of molesting a child while making Clownhouse. He later returned to the industry, however, and worked with children again on the Jeepers Creepers films.