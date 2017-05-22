Cannes shows solidarity for Manchester

Cannes Film Festival, under high alert, sends a message of support to Manchester Photo: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has denounced the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured 59 following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

The 70th edition of the festival will hold a minute of silence for the victims today at 3pm local time.

A statement said: “The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night.”

“This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible – the artists, professionals and spectators– hold dear. The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence.”

The mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, who is also vice president of the department of Alpes-Maritimes, joined the sentiments expressed by the Festival.

He said: "An abject terrorist act has struck again last night in Manchester. My heartfelt thoughts go out to the victims’ families, deceased or injured. I extend Cannes and all of the residents of Cannes’ solidarity to all our bereaved British friends. We do give our complete support, both companionate and combative, to all British nationals, either living all year long in Cannes or visiting during the Film Festival.

Cannes mayor David Lisnard: 'I extend Cannes and all of the residents of Cannes’ solidarity to all our bereaved British friends' Photo: Courtesy Cannes mayor's office

"And everyone can be certain that our involvement is unprecedented and limitless against the terrorist risk and the evil religious fundamentalism. The Islamic terrorist threat is at the highest and we stay in permanent tension to prevent it and protect everyone from this menace, residents or festival participants."

Also at the festival, Disney and Pixar have cancelled a promotional event that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Carlton Hotel.

Festival-goers have been subjected to an unprecedented level of security, as France remains under a state of high alert due to terrorist attacks, and already one false alert lead to the evacuation of a screening of Redoubtable at the weekend.

In addition to further enhance security around the Palais des Festivals, the Cannes Film Festival organisers have canceled a fireworks display planned for its 70th anniversary celebration tonight. The fireworks display was to have taken place over the Cannes bay after a retrospective screening and special anniversary dinner.