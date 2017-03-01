Tribeca audience awards announced

Diane Lane with The Divine Order actresses Marta Zoffoli and Rachel Braunschweig as director Petra Volpe accepts the Nora Ephron Prize. The film has also won the Best Narrative Audience Award. Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The winners of the Tribeca Film Festival Narrative Feature and Documentary Audience Awards were announced this afternoon, April 29. Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell, executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, took home the Documentary Audience Award and Urs Fischer's boomboomboom, 2016, The Transit Of Venus (Melanie). Second place went to Oren Jacoby's Richard Hambleton portrait Shadowman.

Narrative Feature Audience Award and RH Quaytman's Delphi Landscape go to Petra Volpe's The Divine Order. Damon Cardasis's Saturday Church captured second place.

Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award winners and second place finishers will join the jury award winners with additional screenings on Sunday. The Divine Order will now have a total of five showings.

The 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival presented by AT&T runs through Sunday, April 30.