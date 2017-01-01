Eye For Film >> News >> Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards participants announced

Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards participants announced

Work on exhibition at Tribeca Film Festival Hub.

by Anne-Katrin Titze

John Giorno's GOD IS MANMADE for the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director honoree
John Giorno's GOD IS MANMADE for the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director honoree Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The roster of nine contemporary artists participating in the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards program, sponsored by Chanel, are Walton Ford, John Giorno seen in Aaron Brookner's Uncle Howard, Ella Kruglyanskaya, Jorge Pardo, RH Quaytman, Sterling Ruby (Frédéric Tcheng's Dior And I), Aurel Schmidt, Ryan Sullivan, Stephen Hannock and Tara Subkoff's #Horror executive producer Urs Fischer.

Matthew Barney, Francesco Clemente, Julian Schnabel (seen in Pappi Corsicato’s Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait at the festival) Chuck Close, Eric Fischl, Nan Goldin, April Gornik, Jeff Koons, David Salle, Cindy Sherman and Kiki Smith were some of the past contributors to Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal's Artists Awards initiative.

Urs Fischer's boomboomboom, 2016, The Transit of Venus (Melanie) for the Audience Award: Documentary
Urs Fischer's boomboomboom, 2016, The Transit of Venus (Melanie) for the Audience Award: Documentary Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

This year's artworks for the award winners:-

  • Walton Ford: Study for La Brea - Best Narrative Feature (World)
  • John Giorno: GOD IS MANMADE - Albert Maysles New Documentary Director
  • Ella Kruglyanskaya: Untitled - Founder’s Award for Best Narrative Feature
  • Sterling Ruby: The Reaper - Best Documentary Feature (World/Domestic)
  • Aurel Schmidt: Fashion voodoo 3 - NORA Ephron Prize
  • Jorge Pardo: Veridical - Best New Narrative Director
  • RH Quaytman: Delphi Landscape - Audience Award: Narrative
  • Urs Fischer: boomboomboom, 2016, The Transit of Venus (Melanie) - Audience Award: Documentary
  • Stephen Hannock: Study: Flooded Oxbow for Ophelia (MM#38) - Best Narrative Short
  • Ryan Sullivan: Untitled - Best Documentary Short

The collection will be featured in a public exhibition at the Tribeca Film Festival Hub, 50 Varick Street, before the artwork will be presented to the award-winning filmmakers on April 27 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

The 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival presented by AT&T runs through April 30.

