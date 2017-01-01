Son Of Sofia takes a top prize at Tribeca

Rachel Israel takes home two with baby Charlotte for Keep the Change - The Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature and Best New Narrative Director presented by Michael Pitt and Clea Duvall Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

Best International Narrative Feature is Elina Psykou's Son Of Sofia; Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature goes to Rachel Israel's Keep The Change, and Elvira Lind's Bobbi Jene swept the Documentary Feature honours. The Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony was hosted by Michael Rapaport at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 27. The feature and short film winners will receive artwork through Jane Rosenthal's Artists Awards program, sponsored by Chanel.

Diane Lane, Amy Berg, Barbara Kopple, Amy Heckerling, Zachary Quinto, Willem Dafoe, Josh Lucas, Best Actor Alessandro Nivola (Liz W. Garcia's One Percent More Humid), Denis O’Hare, Udi Aloni, Alex Orlovsky, Stephanie Zacharek, David Wilson, Ryan Eggold, Clea Duvall, and Michael Pitt were among those presenting.

Here is the complete list of the winners:-

US Narrative Competition Jurors: Josh Lucas, Melanie Lynskey, Denis O’Hare, Alex Orlovsky, Stephanie Zacharek

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature: Rachel Israel - Keep The Change

Best Actor Narrative Feature: Alessandro Nivola - One Percent More Humid

Best Actress Narrative Feature: Nadia Alexander - Blame

Best Screenplay Narrative Feature: Angus MacLachlan - Abundant Acreage Available

Best Cinematography Narrative Feature: Chris Teague - Love After Love

International Narrative Competition Jurors: Willem Dafoe, Peter Fonda, Tavi Gevinson, Alessandro Nivola, Ruth Wilson

Best International Narrative Feature: Elina Psykou - Son Of Sofia

Best Actor Narrative Feature: Guillermo Pfening - Nobody's Watching

Best Actress Narrative Feature: Marie Leuenberger - The Divine Order

Best Screenplay Narrative Feature: Bohdan Sláma - Ice Mother

Best Cinematography Narrative Feature: Mart Taniel - November

Documentary Competition Jurors: RJ Cutler, Alma Har’el, Barbara Kopple, Anne Thompson, David Wilson

Best Documentary Feature: Elvira Lind - Bobbi Jene

Best Cinematography: Elvira Lind - Bobbi Jene

Best Editing: Adam Nielsen - Bobbi Jene

Best New Narrative Director Competition Jurors: Bryan Buckley, Clea Duvall, Michael Pitt

Best New Narrative Director Award: Rachel Israel - Keep The Change

Best New Documentary Director Competition Jurors: Amy Berg, Alice Eve, Marilyn Ness, Zachary Quinto, Shaul Schwarz

The Albert Maysles Award: Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra - A Suitable Girl

The Nora Ephron Prize, presented by Chanel Jurors: Dianna Agron, Joy Bryant, Diane Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones, Christina Ricci

The Nora Ephron Prize: Petra Volpe - The Divine Order

Storyscapes Award Jurors: Lily Baldwin, Charlotte Cook, Julia Kaganskiy, Michael Premo, Sarah Wolozin

Storyscapes Award: Marshmallow Laser Feast - Treehugger: Wawona

Best Narrative Short and Best Animated Short Jurors: Udi Aloni, Brennan Brown, Gilbert Gottfried, Sheila Nevins, Amy Heckerling, Mark O’Brien, Jesse Plemons

Best Narrative Short: Kaveh Mazaheri - Retouch

Best Animated Short Award: Kristin Ulseth - Odd Is An Egg

Best Documentary Short and Student Visionary Award Jurors: Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser, and Ileen Gallagher

Best Documentary Short: Ben Holman - The Good Fight

Student Visionary Award: Laura Moss - Fry Day

The winners of the Narrative Feature and Documentary Audience Awards will be announced on April 29.

The 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival presented by AT&T runs through April 30.