Special Sunday screenings added at Tribeca

Elvira Lind with her newborn child - Bobbi Jene won three Tribeca Film Festival Awards - Best Documentary Feature, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing for Adam Nielsen Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The Tribeca Film Festival juried award-winning films - Elvira Lind's Bobbi Jene, Rachel Israel's Keep The Change, Elina Psykou's Son Of Sofia, Petra Volpe's The Divine Order, Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra's A Suitable Girl, Angus MacLachlan's Abundant Acreage Available, Liz W Garcia's One Percent More Humid, Quinn Shephard's Blame, Russell Harbaugh's Love After Love, Julia Solomonoff's Nobody's Watching, Bohdan Sláma's Ice Mother, and Rainer Sarnet's November - will have additional screenings starting on Sunday afternoon, April 30.

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather and The Godfather: Part ll with Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and the director participating in a conversation following the screenings at Radio City Music Hall closes the festival tonight.

Bobbi Jene and Keep The Change will each have four screenings, The Divine Order three, Son Of Sofia and A Suitable Girl two, with the rest of the field having one showing on the closing day of the festival.

The winners of the Narrative Feature and Documentary Audience Awards will be announced later today.

The 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival presented by AT&T runs through April 30.