Iberodocs returns for fourth year

Las Lindas examines notions of 'feminity'
The festival will open with Ada For Mayor (Alcaldessa) - about activist Ada Colau's bid to become mayor of Barcelona. It will close with documentary about the wisdom of the elderly I'm Still Here (Sigo Aqui). In addition to the film screenings, there will also be a masterclass with Salamancan director Ricardo Íscar and an Editing Documentary Films workshop at Edinburgh College of Art, plus live music events.
Other films in the schedule include an exploration of Dennis Hopper's legacy in the Peruvian town of Chinchero, where he shot The Last Movie and essay film about feminity and expectations, The Pretty Ones (Las Lindas).
The films showing are:
- Ada For Mayor (Alcaldessa)
- Rest In Peace Mr Hopper (Descanse En Paz, Mister Hopper)
- On Wiseman
- Cinema Novo
- El Dorado XXI
- Suddenly My Thoughts Halt (Para-me De Repente O Pensamento)
- Pizarro
- The Pretty Ones (Las Lindas)
- Ama-San
- Fresh Cutz (Dexia Na Regua)
- I'm Not From Here (Yo No Soy De Aqui)
- I'm Still Here (Sigo Aqui)
