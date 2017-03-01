Iberodocs returns for fourth year

Las Lindas examines notions of 'feminity'

The Iberodocs festival celebrating Spanish, Portuguese and Latin-American factual filmmakers returns to Edinburgh Filmhouse for its fourth edition from May 10 to 14.

The festival will open with Ada For Mayor (Alcaldessa) - about activist Ada Colau's bid to become mayor of Barcelona. It will close with documentary about the wisdom of the elderly I'm Still Here (Sigo Aqui). In addition to the film screenings, there will also be a masterclass with Salamancan director Ricardo Íscar and an Editing Documentary Films workshop at Edinburgh College of Art, plus live music events.

Other films in the schedule include an exploration of Dennis Hopper's legacy in the Peruvian town of Chinchero, where he shot The Last Movie and essay film about feminity and expectations, The Pretty Ones (Las Lindas).

The films showing are:

Ada For Mayor (Alcaldessa)

Rest In Peace Mr Hopper (Descanse En Paz, Mister Hopper)

On Wiseman

Cinema Novo

El Dorado XXI

Suddenly My Thoughts Halt (Para-me De Repente O Pensamento)

Pizarro

The Pretty Ones (Las Lindas)

Ama-San

Fresh Cutz (Dexia Na Regua)

I'm Not From Here (Yo No Soy De Aqui)

I'm Still Here (Sigo Aqui)

For more information about the line-up and to book, visit the official site.