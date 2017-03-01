Shooting begins on The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society

Filming of The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society has begun. The big-screen adaptation of Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows' international bestselling epistolary novel stars Lily James as journalist Juliet Ashton who forms a life-changing bond with an eccentric secret society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during wartime.

The film is being directed by Four Weddings And A Funeral's Mike Newell from a script by Don Roos (Marley & Me), Kevin Hood (A Royal Night Out) and Tom Bezucha (Monte Carlo).

The film co-stars by Michiel Huisman (The Age Of Adaline), Glen Powell (Hidden Figures), Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game), Jessica Brown Findlay (Victor Frankenstein) with Tom Courtenay (45 Years) and Penelope Wilton (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Studiocanal is financing the project and will distribute in its own territories, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Published by Random House, the novel was a New York Times bestseller and sold 7.5 million copies in 37 territories.

Blueprint Pictures is a London-based production company founded by producers Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin. Blueprint produced The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. They have two films slated for release in 2017: James Marsh’s Untitled Donald Crowhurst Film starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz; and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Mazur/Kaplan is a book-centric production company founded by producer Paula Mazur and independent bookseller Mitchell Kaplan. They have recently wrapped production on The Man Who Invented Christmas, directed by Bharat Nalluri, starring Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer. Next up is The Silent Wife with Nicole Kidman and All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and directed by Miguel Arteta.