Ewan McGregor in TV pull-out row

T2 Trainspotting is out in cinemas from Friday.

Fans have taken to social media in support of actor Ewan McGregor after he pulled out of an appearance on Good Morning Britain because he didn't want to appear alongside host Piers Morgan.

The incident occurred after the former News Of The World editor made a series of negative remarks about the Women's March that took place across seven continents on Saturday, describing it as representative of "the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side." McGregor had already spoken of his support for the march, in which his daughters were participants. He tweeted that he hadn't realised Morgan was hosting the programme, on which he had planned to promote T2: Trainspotting, and that he wouldn't go on it with him because of those comments.

"We know actors’ views are more important than anybody else’s," said Morgan sarcastically, reacting to the decision. He went on to complain that McGregor is "not a brain surgeon" and "not the Dalai bloody Lama."

Numerous actors engaged with the march, including America Ferrera, who received widespread praise for her speech.