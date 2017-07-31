Eye For Film >> News >> Gotham Awards hosted by John Cameron Mitchell

Gotham Awards hosted by John Cameron Mitchell

Call Me By Your Name and Get Out are the big winners

by Anne-Katrin Titze

Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan won Gotham Award Best Actress
Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan won Gotham Award Best Actress Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name (Best Feature) with Timothée Chalamet (Breakthrough Actor) and Jordan Peele's Get Out (Best Director, Screenplay and Audience Award) were the big winners at the 2017 Gotham Awards, hosted by How To Talk To Girls At Parties director John Cameron Mitchell at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday night.

James Franco took home Best Actor for his film The Disaster Artist and Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig's debut feature Lady Bird. Best Documentary went to Yance Ford's Strong Island.

Call Me By Your Name has six nominations and Get Out has five for this year's Independent Spirit Awards and Ronan and Franco each have actor nominations.

Call Me By Your Name is in cinemas in the UK and the US as is Lady Bird in the US and will open in the UK on February 16. The Disaster Artist opens in the UK and US on December 1. Get Out opened earlier in the UK and US and was a huge hit, deservedly so.

