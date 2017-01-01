IFP Gotham Awards recipients announced

Dustin Hoffman to receive an IFP Gotham Award career tribute Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The Independent Filmmaker Project will present six career honors at their 2017 Gotham Awards, hosted by How To Talk To Girls At Parties director John Cameron Mitchell. Cannes Film Festival Best Director winner for The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola (Director Tribute); Yorgos Lanthimos's The Killing Of A Sacred Deer star Nicole Kidman (Actress Tribute); Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected) star Dustin Hoffman (Actor Tribute); longtime Todd Haynes collaborator (Wonderstruck, Carol, Far From Heaven) Edward Lachman (Cinematographer Tribute); former Vice President and An Inconvenient Truth presenter Al Gore (Humanitarian Tribute), and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (Industry Tribute).

Dee Rees's Mudbound cast of Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks will receive a special Gotham Jury Award for their ensemble performance.

The IFP Gotham Awards will be handed out on November 27 at Cipriani Wall Street.