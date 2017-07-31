Eye For Film >> News >> Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

Call Me By Your Name leads charge

by Amber Wilkinson

Elio (Timothée Chalamet) with Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name
Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name leads the nominations list for this year's Independent Spirit Awards with nods in six categories. Other frontrunners include the Safdie Brothers Good Time and Jordan Peele's Get Out, with five nominations each.

The awards will take place on March 3, 2018, with other films in contention for best feature including Sean Baker's The Florida Project, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird and Chloé Zhao's The Rider.

Among the nominees from this side of the Atlantic are the star of coming-of-age drama Beach Rats, Harris Dickinson, Dublin star Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for his role in The Killing Of The Sacred Deer and William Oldroyd's period drama Lady Macbeth.

The full list of the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations is below:

BEST FEATURE

BEST FIRST FEATURE

  • Columbus, dir: Kogonada
  • Ingrid Goes West, dir: Matt Spicer
  • Menashe, dir: Joshua Z Weinstein
  • Oh Lucy!, dir: Atsuko Hirayanagi
  • Patti Cake$, dir: Geremy Jasper

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (For the best feature made for under $500,000)

  • Dayveon, Dir: Amman Abbasi
  • A Ghost Story, Dir: David Lowery
  • Life And Nothing More, Dir: Antonio Méndez Esparza
  • Most Beautiful Island, Dir Ana Asensio
  • The Transfiguration, Dir: Michael O’Shea

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

  • Donald Cried, Kris Avedisian. Story by Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
  • The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
  • Women Who Kill, Ingrid Jungermann
  • Columbus, Kogonada
  • Ingrid Goes West, David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING

BEST FEMALE LEAD

BEST MALE LEAD

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Presented to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

  • Mudbound
    • Dir: Dee Rees Casting directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram Ensemble cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • The Departure, Dir: Lana Wilson
  • Faces Places, dirs: Agnés Varda, JR
  • Last Men In Aleppo, Dir: Feras Fayyad
  • Motherland, dir-pdr: Ramona S. Diaz; pdr: Rey Cuerdo
  • Quest, Dir: Jonathan Olshefski

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

  • BPM (Beats Per Minute) (France), Dir: Robin Campillo
  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile), Dir. Sebastián Lelio
  • I Am Not A Witch (Zambia), dir. Rungano Nyoni
  • Lady Macbeth (UK), dir. William Oldroyd
  • Loveless (Russia), dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev

BONNIE AWARD

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline. In her honour, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognise a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

  • So Yong Kim
  • Lynn Shelton
  • Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

  • Shevaun Mizrahi, director of Distant Constellation
  • Jonathan Olshefski, director of Quest
  • Jeff Unay, director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

  • Amman Abbasi, director of Dayveon
    • Justin Chon, director of Gook Kevin Phillips, director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

  • Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim
  • Ben LeClair
  • Summer Shelton

