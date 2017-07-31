Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

|
Elio (Timothée Chalamet) with Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name
The awards will take place on March 3, 2018, with other films in contention for best feature including Sean Baker's The Florida Project, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird and Chloé Zhao's The Rider.
Among the nominees from this side of the Atlantic are the star of coming-of-age drama Beach Rats, Harris Dickinson, Dublin star Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for his role in The Killing Of The Sacred Deer and William Oldroyd's period drama Lady Macbeth.
The full list of the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations is below:
BEST FEATURE
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- Columbus, dir: Kogonada
- Ingrid Goes West, dir: Matt Spicer
- Menashe, dir: Joshua Z Weinstein
- Oh Lucy!, dir: Atsuko Hirayanagi
- Patti Cake$, dir: Geremy Jasper
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (For the best feature made for under $500,000)
- Dayveon, Dir: Amman Abbasi
- A Ghost Story, Dir: David Lowery
- Life And Nothing More, Dir: Antonio Méndez Esparza
- Most Beautiful Island, Dir Ana Asensio
- The Transfiguration, Dir: Michael O’Shea
BEST DIRECTOR
- Sean Baker, The Florida Project
- Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
- Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Good Time
- Chloé Zhao, The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Mike White, Beatriz At Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
- Donald Cried, Kris Avedisian. Story by Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
- The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
- Women Who Kill, Ingrid Jungermann
- Columbus, Kogonada
- Ingrid Goes West, David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
- Elisha Christian, Columbus
- Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats
- Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me By Your Name
- Joshua James Richards, The Rider
BEST EDITING
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Good Time
- Walter Fasano, Call Me By Your Name
- Alex O’Flinn, The Rider
- Gregory Plotkin, Get Out
- Tatiana S Riegel, I, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
- Salma Hayek, Beatriz At Dinner
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!
- Regina Williams, Life And Nothing More
BEST MALE LEAD
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Robert Pattinson, Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
- Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
- Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
- Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
- Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
- Barry Keoghan, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Benny Safdie, Good Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Presented to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
- Mudbound Dir: Dee Rees Casting directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram Ensemble cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- The Departure, Dir: Lana Wilson
- Faces Places, dirs: Agnés Varda, JR
- Last Men In Aleppo, Dir: Feras Fayyad
- Motherland, dir-pdr: Ramona S. Diaz; pdr: Rey Cuerdo
- Quest, Dir: Jonathan Olshefski
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- BPM (Beats Per Minute) (France), Dir: Robin Campillo
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile), Dir. Sebastián Lelio
- I Am Not A Witch (Zambia), dir. Rungano Nyoni
- Lady Macbeth (UK), dir. William Oldroyd
- Loveless (Russia), dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev
BONNIE AWARD
Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline. In her honour, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognise a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
- So Yong Kim
- Lynn Shelton
- Chloé Zhao
JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.
- Shevaun Mizrahi, director of Distant Constellation
- Jonathan Olshefski, director of Quest
- Jeff Unay, director of The Cage Fighter
KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.
- Amman Abbasi, director of Dayveon Justin Chon, director of Gook Kevin Phillips, director of Super Dark Times
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.
- Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim
- Ben LeClair
- Summer Shelton