Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

Elio (Timothée Chalamet) with Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name

The awards will take place on March 3, 2018, with other films in contention for best feature including Sean Baker's The Florida Project, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird and Chloé Zhao's The Rider.

Among the nominees from this side of the Atlantic are the star of coming-of-age drama Beach Rats, Harris Dickinson, Dublin star Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for his role in The Killing Of The Sacred Deer and William Oldroyd's period drama Lady Macbeth.

The full list of the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations is below:

BEST FEATURE

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus, dir: Kogonada

Ingrid Goes West, dir: Matt Spicer

Menashe, dir: Joshua Z Weinstein

Oh Lucy!, dir: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Patti Cake$, dir: Geremy Jasper

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (For the best feature made for under $500,000)

Dayveon, Dir: Amman Abbasi

A Ghost Story, Dir: David Lowery

Life And Nothing More, Dir: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Most Beautiful Island, Dir Ana Asensio

The Transfiguration, Dir: Michael O’Shea

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Donald Cried, Kris Avedisian. Story by Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

Women Who Kill, Ingrid Jungermann

Columbus, Kogonada

Ingrid Goes West, David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek, Beatriz At Dinner

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams, Life And Nothing More

BEST MALE LEAD

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Presented to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mudbound Dir: Dee Rees Casting directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram Ensemble cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Departure, Dir: Lana Wilson

Faces Places, dirs: Agnés Varda, JR

Last Men In Aleppo, Dir: Feras Fayyad

Motherland, dir-pdr: Ramona S. Diaz; pdr: Rey Cuerdo

Quest, Dir: Jonathan Olshefski

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (France), Dir: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman (Chile), Dir. Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not A Witch (Zambia), dir. Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth (UK), dir. William Oldroyd

Loveless (Russia), dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev

BONNIE AWARD

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline. In her honour, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognise a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi, director of Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski, director of Quest

Jeff Unay, director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi, director of Dayveon Justin Chon, director of Gook Kevin Phillips, director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton