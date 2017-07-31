Boudica Films launches 'No Predators' campaign

Boudica launches No Predators campaign

Finance and production company Boudica Films has launched a campaign that aims to combat the “overt sexism that is deeply ingrained in the film industry”.

The news comes following a succession of harassment and assault allegations that have rocked the industry, starting with assault claims against Harvey Weinstein and now including allegations against Dustin Hoffman, James Toback and Brett Ratner among others.

The firm's director and co-founder Rebecca Long said: “We wanted to do something positive which may reduce the number of these instances. It’s completely unacceptable that women should be in this position and it’s been deeply disturbing to hear how widespread and common sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault actually is in the film industry.”

The firm has launched a “No Predators” badge, a code of conduct and a free initial legal advice service for any film professional who has experienced sexual harassment, abuse or assault. It will encourage all crew on its films to wear the No Predators badge as well as to sign the code of conduct, and will be offering this to other productions, while using the #NoPredators hashtag on all social media postings.

In partnership with Equal Justice solicitors, the anti-discrimination law firm will provide a telephone helpline to dispense free legal advice to actors and related professionals who have suffered sexual harassment at work, auditions or at meetings which are effectively "pre-auditions".

Co-founder and director Ian Davies added: “The badge and the code of conduct are reminders that predatory behaviour will not be tolerated. It’s very important that the experiences of women and men in the #metoo campaign are not forgotten.”

Boudica - whose mission is to "increase the number of female-led stories being made into films as well as to increase the number of women working in film, especially in senior positions" has co-financed several female-led features including The Falling and Iona. Its upcoming films include Kat And The Band, starring Ella Hunt and McFly's Dougie Poynter, and Rosalind Franklin: The Forgotten Woman of DNA.

Long added: “We aim for at least a 50 per cent female crew and we’re delighted to have already secured so many fantastic women as HoDs for Kat.”

The helpline will be launched on December 1.