Six women accuse Brett Ratner of sexual abuse

Brett Ratner Photo: David Shankbone

Six women have accused director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual abuse, according to a report in today's Los Angeles Times. The accusations span more than a decade. Speaking through a representative, Ratner has "categorically" denied all the claims.

Species star Natasha Henstridge alleges that when she was 19 she fell asleep in Ratner's New York apartment while watching a film with friends, and that when she woke up and found that the others had left, he forced her to perform oral sex.

She told the LA Times: "He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself onto me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Olivia Munn, who recently contributed her vocal talents to The Lego Ninjago Movie, which Ratner produced, claims that in 2004 he masturbated in front of her when she met him in his trailer to talk about a film, and that he later made inappropriate comments to her at a party.

Jaime Ray Newman, known for her work in television series The Punisher, alleges that Ratner arranged to sit next to her on a Air Canada flight and then talked about what he would like to do to her in graphic detail, as well as showing her nude images of a third party. Mulholland Drive actress Katharine Towne said that he made unwanted advances on her at a party and followed her into a bathroom.

Two women who worked as extras in Rush Hour 2 also claim that they were sexually harassed by Ratner and that he offered to give them larger roles, implying that he would do so in exchange for sexual favours.

Ratner's attorney has suggested that Henstridge invented her allegations because she was upset after learning that Ratner would not leave his girlfriend to be with her. Henstridge has denied having had any interest in dating him.

The director's upcoming biopic of Hugh Hefner has been put on hold by Playboy Enterprises, The Wrap reports.