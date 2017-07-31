Eye For Film >> News >> Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment

Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment

Claims relate to 1985 film Death Of A Salesman

by Jennie Kermode

Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman Photo: Richard Mowe

Writer Anna Graham Hunter has accused Dustin Hoffman of sexually harassing her when she was interning as a production assistant on Death Of A Salesman at the age of 17.

Hunter, who was still at school at the time, recalls the actor repeatedly grabbing her backside. Writing in the Hollywood Reporter, she also describes him repeatedly talking about sex to or in front of her, and making obscene suggestions. She says she talked to a superviser about his behaviour but was told she would have to put up with it for the sake of the production.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am," said Hoffman in reponse to the claims.

