Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds Photo: Allan Warren

Just a few hours after she was rushed to hospital with a suspected stroke, the actress and singer Debbie Reynolds has died. She was 84.

Reynolds' death comes a day after that of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds is understood to have been planning Fisher's funeral with son Todd when she became ill.

"I had a good life," said Reynolds, who delighted in the fact that she had the chance to be part of Hollywood's Golden Age. She had also spoken recently of her great love for her daughter, whom she had grown closer to after many challenging years. She was at Fisher's bedside shortly before her death. Her son said that the stress of the death had been too much for her, and she had said that she wanted to join her.

Reynolds was the proud owner of a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and also received a special Academy Award for her humanitarian work on mental health issues. She was widely praised for her dedication to preserving Hollywood history.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016," said William Shatner.