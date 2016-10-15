Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

Debbie Reynolds Photo: Allan Warren

Just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Rynolds has been rushed to hospital. She was taken ill at her son Todd's home at lunchtime, where the family had been discussing funeral plans for Fisher, and it is believed that she may have suffered a stroke.

The 84 year old star of Singin' In The Rain is known as an actress, singer and all-round entertainer, recently focusing on small screen work. She has also been celebrated for her commitment to humanitarian causes. Although she had a famously troubled relationship with her daughter, the two were close towards the end and Reynolds was at Fisher's bedside during her final days in hospital.