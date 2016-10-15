Eye For Film >> News >> Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

Stroke suspected after daughter Carrie Fisher's death.

by Jennie Kermode

Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds Photo: Allan Warren

Just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Rynolds has been rushed to hospital. She was taken ill at her son Todd's home at lunchtime, where the family had been discussing funeral plans for Fisher, and it is believed that she may have suffered a stroke.

The 84 year old star of Singin' In The Rain is known as an actress, singer and all-round entertainer, recently focusing on small screen work. She has also been celebrated for her commitment to humanitarian causes. Although she had a famously troubled relationship with her daughter, the two were close towards the end and Reynolds was at Fisher's bedside during her final days in hospital.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Ballerina Collateral Beauty Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut Passengers Why Him?
News

Cate Blanchett on stage and screen Taking on The Present and speaking out in Manifesto.

Out of sight John Buffalo Mailer on Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Dylan McDermott and Blind.

Stepping into the dark Director Kiro Russo talks about his debut feature Dark Skull.

Framing the shot Kirsten Johnson on Cameraperson and the importance of contradictions.

Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital Stroke suspected after daughter Carrie Fisher's death.

Carrie Fisher has died Iconic star pronounced dead after heart attack last week.

Liz Smith dies at 95 Tributes pour in for character actress.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

Film festivals are taking a festive hiatus just now but we'll have more exciting stuff for you soon from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.

We've recently been covering the French Film Festival UK, the Made in Prague Film Festival and Welsh horror spectacular Abertoir.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a set of Bad Santa 2 goodies in our latest competition.