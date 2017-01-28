Eye For Film >> Features >> Remembering John Hurt

Remembering John Hurt

Atom Egoyan, Pablo Larraín, and David Mackenzie pay tribute.

by Anne-Katrin Titze

Atom Egoyan on John Hurt in Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape:
Atom Egoyan on John Hurt in Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape: "I had the great privilege to work with this astonishing actor."

Sir John Hurt, who died this morning on January 28, 2017, was given the honor Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2004. In 2012, he received a BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award. Hurt won a Best Actor BAFTA for David Lynch's The Elephant Man, produced by Mel Brooks, and a Best Supporting Actor for Alan Parker's Midnight Express, screenplay by Oliver Stone.

When John Hurt was in New York for Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer, we also discussed his work with John Huston, Fred Zinnemann, Richard Fleischer, Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive, the triad with Lars von Trier - Dogville - Manderlay - Melancholia, and the genius of Bertolt Brecht.

John Hurt in New York
John Hurt in New York Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

John Hurt is Neville Chamberlain in Joe Wright's upcoming Darkest Hour with Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI. The Second World War drama is scheduled to be released on November 24 in the US and December 29 in the UK.

Atom Egoyan directed Hurt in Krapp's Last Tape in the Beckett on Film series conceived by Michael Colgan, when he was the Artistic Director of Dublin's Gate Theatre.

"I had the great privilege to work with this astonishing actor on a film adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape. It was one of the most intense shooting experiences I’ve ever had, working on this brilliant meditation on technology and memory as a 69 year old man listens to a tape recording of himself at age 39 reminiscing on a love affair from his twenties. Like the profound images conjured in this play, John’s unique presence and personality will continue to filter through our memories. He leaves a fantastic and enduring body of work, and a legion of friends and fans who loved him" - Atom Egoyan

John Hurt played the priest in Pablo Larraín's Jackie, starring Oscar Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman for her role as First Lady Jackie Kennedy with Peter Sarsgaard as Bobby Kennedy.

"John was invincible. Unflinching. Eternal." - Pablo Larraín

David Mackenzie, the director of the Oscar nominated Best Picture Hell Or High Water sent his remembrance.

"How sad. He truly was one of the best. When I was younger, his presence in a film was a guarantee it would be odd and interesting." - David Mackenzie

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Cameraperson Christine Denial Goodfellas Hacksaw Ridge Jackie Lion Sing T2 Trainspotting

Latest reviews:

Small Town Rage Sing Hacksaw Ridge T2 Trainspotting Marjorie Prime Joe's Violin Angry Inuk The Wound Illegitimate Original Copy Seasons The Wee Govan Pipers Neruda An Inconvenient Sequel The Little Prince The Workers Cup Pop Aye Fences MA Gimme Danger

Latest DVD reviews:

The Wailing Wiener-Dog Creepy Gimme Danger Julieta
News

Remembering John Hurt Atom Egoyan, Pablo Larraín, and David Mackenzie pay tribute.

Going back to The Apartment Paul Schneider on Jane Campion, Nick Cave, La La Land, Trainspotting, Jack Lemmon, Billy Wilder and more.

In the frame Oscar Best Documentary directors discuss their work, America's future and the art of storytelling.

Asghar Farhadi to miss the Oscars The Salesman director cannot enter the US because he is Muslim.

Big boost for UK production in 2016 Inward investment up 18% in bumper year.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you all the latest news and reviews directly from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.



We're looking forward to the Glasgow Film Festival, which kicks off in February.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of Indochine in our latest competition.