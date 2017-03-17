If you've spent time in Edinburgh then the locations of this film will be familiar, though in truth your reviewer still can't quite tell if the action opens in Leith Links or the Meadows because he doesn't spend that much time in their respective bushes by the children's play area. It's a needling uncertainty which would undoubtedly be assuaged by a second viewing, but consider it, like where you're putting your feet, something to look out for.

Rory Alexander Stewart's film isn't quite a shaggy dog story, but as it meanders across Edinburgh it definitely entertains. Screening at 2017's Glasgow Short Film Festival it was definitely popular with the audience, but that may in part have been due to the familiarity of its stars - Stewart's frequent collaborator, actress Julie Speers appears, as does Tully, canine star of the triumvirate's previous work Good Girl. Previously Stewart has made on-screen use of off-screen talent, and now GSFF award winner Duncan Cowles has joined Ainslie Henderson in a club that probably ought to have a secret handshake. Apparently partially improvised (if I recall correctly there's an additional dialogue credit that includes the cast) there's an evident and enjoyable humour to it all.

Nosey is reminiscent of a particular genre of very short story where a conceit that's quite distinct from the ordinary is taken to a conclusion just past logical and held there in service of a punchline. The most important bit of this review is that this wee film is almost guaranteed to make you laugh but, much like a disobedient dog, it would seem I'm guilty of burying the lede.

Reviewed on: 17 Mar 2017