Girls On Film 2: Before Dawn
Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode
This excellent collection of short films on lesbian themes includes the following:-
Happy And Gay - Two cartoon couples go out dancing and a series of mishaps occurs.
No Matter Who - A girl on a scouting trip kisses one of her comrades and is subsequently subjected to a homophobic attack.
B - Frustrated by her limited existence, a Barbie doll dreams of having a lesbian relationship - but is it destined to remain just a fantasy?
Silly Girl - One schoolgirl confesses her feelings to another. Things don't exactly go to plan.
Crystal Clear - A portrait of one woman's sexual desire for another on a one night stand.
Dawn Of The Deaf - When a sonic pulse turns the hearing population into zombies, what effect will it have on the lives of the deaf people who survive?
Playing With Balls - Entranced by a sporting performance and frustrated by her ordinary life, a lesbian gives in to temptation and subsequently has to live with guilt.
Enjoy The Drama - Two women clean out their apartment and say goodbye to the life they shared.
Plunge - Two women go into the countryside together to have fun in a lake, but then something inexplicable happens.
Actresses - A successful actress forms a relationship with a starstruck newbie actress who doesn't know how to leave work at the door.
Battalion to My Beat - Mariam lives in a Western Saharan refugee camp in Tindouf and dreams of becoming a soldier and liberating her people.Reviewed on: 23 Jul 2017