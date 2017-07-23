Eye For Film >> Movies >> Girls On Film 2: Before Dawn (2017) DVD Review
Girls On Film 2: Before Dawn
Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode
There are very few weak moments in this beautifully balanced collection of short films assembled by Peccadillo Pictures. Though they deal with some very different themes and capture different moods, they work well together, and make perfectly bite-sized cinematic treats.Reviewed on: 23 Jul 2017
