George Romero Between Night And Dawn

This box set contains early works by George Romero, including some that have traditionally been hard to get hold of. There's not a zombie in sight, and one of the films isn't in the horror genre at all, but they all illustrate the director's skill and flair. Though not in perfect condition, they benefit from restoration work which is particularly important in bringing out the colours important to Romero's style.

There's Always Vanilla

A young couple fall in love but struggle to keep it together when one of them fails to look for work and becomes dependent on the other. There's satire about the advertising industry and, thouugh the film is generally playful in character, a darker subplot about backstreet abortion.

Season Of The Witch

A housewife frustrated by her empty life and husband's lack of interest dabbles in the occult as she looks for new ways of exploring her identity. Not a conventional horror film, this film wears its feminism on its sleeve.

The Crazies

When a biological weapon accidentally infects a small US town, the race is on for the military to quarantine its inhabitants and protect those elsewhere from death or permanent madness. Some of the locals, however, are determined to escape.

Reviewed on: 01 Nov 2017