George Romero Between Night And Dawn

This six-disc boxset showcasing George Romero's early work is a must for fans, though buyers should be aware that it's not all horror but provides a broader illustration of the director's skills and interests. All of the films have been restored in from elements of the original negatives and are included here in both HD and standard versions. There's also additional material from the different versions of Season Of The Witch, which was also promoted under the title Hungry Wives with the pretence that it was soft porn - there's a hilarious trailer here to go with that.

Also present here is a wealth of extras including interviews with stars from the films and two interviews with romero himsel, one of them conducted by the equally entertaining Guillermo Del Toro. The making=of and behind the scenes material is of variable quality and you'll have to be a real geek to getmuch out of the location galleries, but overall this is a great package. The audio commentaries include a wealth of information about films which have been lacking in critical study in comparison with the director's other work. Impressively, despite the quantity of material here in total, there's little repetition. This box set provides hours of entertainment.

Reviewed on: 01 Nov 2017