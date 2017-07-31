Eye For Film >> News >> Live orchestration of Phantom Thread

Live orchestration of Phantom Thread

Preview screening with PT Anderson and Jonny Greenwood

by Amber Wilkinson

Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread Photo: Laurie Sparham/Focus Features
The Royal Festival Hall is to host a preview of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Phantom Thread with first live orchestral performance of Jonny Greenwood’s score

The screening will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 ahead of the film’s UK release in cinemas on Friday, February 2.

The screening will be accompanied by the first live orchestral performance of Jonny Greenwood’s soundtrack to the film, performed by London Contemporary Orchestra and conducted by Robert Ames.

Phantom Thread, which stars three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis in his final film appearance, will be introduced by Anderson and Greenwood. The award-winning American film director and Radiohead lead guitarist and composer will discuss their creative partnership and offer insight into scoring the film. The film follows on from a legacy of previous collaborations between Greenwood and Anderson including films There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice.

Set in Fifties post-war London, Phantom Thread follows the life of renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), and his sister Cyril (Leslie Manville), whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes his muse and lover.

Jonny Greenwood said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work again with Paul Thomas Anderson on his brilliant new film and with my good friends the London Contemporary Orchestra. It’s such a special occasion for me to introduce my score for the first time to the Royal Festival Hall audience, a venue which has a great history of presenting both new music and music from films, and the ideal setting to immerse yourself in the world of 1950s post-war London.”

Paul Thomas Anderson said: “I'm delighted that Phantom Thread's preview screening in the UK will be at Royal Festival Hall. This is an outstanding venue to present the film, and will showcase the extraordinary work that Jonny has created with the help of the talented musicians of the LCO. This is absolutely the best way to see the film.”

Tickets are on sale now form the official site.

Watch the trailer below:

