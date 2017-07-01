Eye For Film >> News >> Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco takes a top DOC NYC prize

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco takes a top DOC NYC prize

Full list of winners announced

by Anne-Katrin Titze

DOC NYC Artistic Director Thom Powers
DOC NYC Artistic Director Thom Powers Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

James Crump's Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco is the Grand Jury Prize Metropolis Competition winner and The Stranger, directed by Nicole N Horanyi, tops the Viewfinders Competition in the 2017 DOC NYC juried feature programs.

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco poster
Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco poster

Statement from Metropolis jurors Andrew Rossi (The First Monday In May, Bronx Gothic), Art Basel film programmer Marian Masone and Nantucket Film Festival executive director Mystelle Brabbée: "For rescuing a vital figure in the fashion industry from the background of New York in the 1970s, when the joy and diversity of a new creative vision helped the city emerge from darkness, the Metropolis jury awards Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco by filmmaker James Crump."

Statement from Viewfinders jurors Doug Block (The Kids Grow Up, 51 Birch Street), VOX film critic Alissa Wilkinson and Women Make Movies executive director Debra Zimmerman: "For its multilayered approach to storytelling and challenge to the definition of nonfiction the Viewfinders jury awards The Stranger by filmmaker Nicole N Horanyi."

The Shorts Competition Grand Jury Prize winner is Traffic Stop, directed by Kate Davis.

Statement from Shorts jurors Tribeca Film Institute IF/Then director Mridu Chandra, Rooftop Films programmer Dominic Davis and Vimeo curator Meghan Oretsky: "For its powerful portrait of a woman at the center of one of America’s most important current issues, the Shorts jury awards Traffic Stop by filmmaker Kate Davis."

Special Mention: Winter’s Watch, directed by Brian Bolster.

Dustin Sussman and Aaron Rosenbloom's Oh, Rick! won the Audience Award which was determined by voting at the primary screening of each film in the Metropolis and Viewfinders competitions.

DOC NYC 2017 screened from November 9 through November 16.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool The Florida Project Good Time The Last Animals Marjorie Prime Only The Brave Paddington 2 Predator Professor Marston And The Wonder Women
News

Getting with the programme Jairus McLeary on The Work and giving prisoners a future

Highlights of Russian Film Week We pick four of the best from London fest.

Out of sight Jasmine Hyde on taking on The Unseen

Orbital dynamics Charlotte Sullivan on Radius and the challenges of playing an amnesiac

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco takes a top DOC NYC prize Full list of winners announced

Get Out to compete as a comedy in Golden Globe race Studio decision baffles fans

Fokus announces line-up Scottish German film festival celebrates third edition

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you news, reviews and interviews with the stars from DOC NYC, Made In Prague, Abertoir, the London Korean Film Festival and the French Film Festival UK.



We've recently been covering the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, the Cambridge Film Festival, the London East Asia Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival, Manchester's Grimmfest, and the Scottish Queer International Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of the Blu-ray and book of A Man Called Ove, plus a DVD, T-shirt and graphic novel of Eat Locals in our latest competitions.