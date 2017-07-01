Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco takes a top DOC NYC prize

DOC NYC Artistic Director Thom Powers Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

James Crump's Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco is the Grand Jury Prize Metropolis Competition winner and The Stranger, directed by Nicole N Horanyi, tops the Viewfinders Competition in the 2017 DOC NYC juried feature programs.

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco poster

Statement from Metropolis jurors Andrew Rossi (The First Monday In May, Bronx Gothic), Art Basel film programmer Marian Masone and Nantucket Film Festival executive director Mystelle Brabbée: "For rescuing a vital figure in the fashion industry from the background of New York in the 1970s, when the joy and diversity of a new creative vision helped the city emerge from darkness, the Metropolis jury awards Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco by filmmaker James Crump."

Statement from Viewfinders jurors Doug Block (The Kids Grow Up, 51 Birch Street), VOX film critic Alissa Wilkinson and Women Make Movies executive director Debra Zimmerman: "For its multilayered approach to storytelling and challenge to the definition of nonfiction the Viewfinders jury awards The Stranger by filmmaker Nicole N Horanyi."

The Shorts Competition Grand Jury Prize winner is Traffic Stop, directed by Kate Davis.

Statement from Shorts jurors Tribeca Film Institute IF/Then director Mridu Chandra, Rooftop Films programmer Dominic Davis and Vimeo curator Meghan Oretsky: "For its powerful portrait of a woman at the center of one of America’s most important current issues, the Shorts jury awards Traffic Stop by filmmaker Kate Davis."

Special Mention: Winter’s Watch, directed by Brian Bolster.

Dustin Sussman and Aaron Rosenbloom's Oh, Rick! won the Audience Award which was determined by voting at the primary screening of each film in the Metropolis and Viewfinders competitions.

DOC NYC 2017 screened from November 9 through November 16.