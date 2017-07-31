Charlie Sheen denies sexual assault claim

Charlie Sheen Photo: Angela George

Charlie Sheen has issued a categorical denial of allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with child star Corey Haim when the younger actor was 13.

The denial relates to a claim made in the National Enquirer by Friday The 13th: A New Beginning star Dominick Brascia, who was himself accused of abusing Haim in September 2016, a claim he strongly denies. He has also denied claims that he had a consensual sexual relationship with the Lost Boys actor.

The alleged incident involving Sheen and Haim relates to 1986, when the two were filming Lucas. Brascia says that Haim told him about it shortly before his death in 2010.

Hollywood Reporter reported Sheen's representative issued a statement, which read: "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations."

The allegations follow recent claims by Corey Feldman about paedophiles in Hollywood and Haim being abused.