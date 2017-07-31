Eye For Film >> News >> GFF to celebrate the Coen brothers

GFF to celebrate the Coen brothers

Big Lebowski bowling event planned

by Jennie Kermode

Go bowling at GFF 2018 with The Big Lebowski
Go bowling at GFF 2018 with The Big Lebowski

Courtesy of the Glasgow Film Festival, the GFT in Glasgow is to feature a six film tribute to the Coen brothers, it was announced today. Next year's festival will include a special screening of The Big Lebowski paired with an evening of bowling in honour of the Dude.

"Our special screenings of big screen classics in unique venues are always some of the most popular events at the Glasgow Film Festival. Previously we've screened The Lost Boys at a theme park and The Thing on a ski slope, so The Big Lebowski in its natural habitat is right up our alley!" said manager Rachel Fiddes.

The other Coen Brothers films scheduled, which will be screening in November and December, are No Country For Old Men, Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Fargo.

The 2016 edition of the festival opened with the Coen brothers' Hail Caesar!

