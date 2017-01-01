Eye For Film >> News >> Mirren to receive Chaplin Award

Mirren to receive Chaplin Award

British star will be honoured in New York

by Amber Wilkinson

Helen Mirren will receive Chaplin Award
Helen Mirren will receive Chaplin Award Photo: Giles Keyte
British actress Helen Mirren is to be honoured at the 45th Chaplin Award Gala next April. The star, who won an Oscar for her performance in The Queen, will receive the annual honour from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York.

The 72-year-old, who received a BAFTA fellowship in 2014, joins previous winners of the award, including Robert De Niro, Bette Davis and Sidney Poitier, which was inaugurated in 1972, when Charlie Chaplin returned to the US from exile to accept the commendation.

The society's board chairman Ann Tenenbaum said: “It is an honour and a pleasure for us to present Helen Mirren with our 45th Chaplin Award. From housemaid to Queen and everything in between, Ms. Mirren has delivered masterful performances of complex characters, upending stereotype after stereotype along the way.”

Executive director Lesli Klainberg added: “Ever since her debut in Michael Powell’s Age Of Consent in 1969, Helen Mirren has been lighting up screens with one finely crafted performance after another.

“From her Oscar-winning role in The Queen to her brilliant work in The Long Good Friday, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife And Her Lover, The Madness Of King George, Gosford Park, The Tempest, The Last Station, Red, Hitchcock, Woman In Gold, and Eye In The Sky, she has shown her exquisite range and proven her commitment to excellence and the art of cinema. The Film Society is honoured to present the 45th Chaplin Gala Award to Helen Mirren.”

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Bitch Blade Runner 2049 Blood Simple Boy Double Date The Glass Castle The Great Day Hellraiser The Lego Ninjago Movie Loving Vincent The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected) The Ornithologist The Reagan Show The Ritual School Life
News

Inside Headfort Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane on the children of Headfort and filming School Life

Reformed character Paul Schrader on First Reformed and asking "What would Tarkovsky do?"

Meeting the Meyerowitzes Rebecca Miller on working with Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)

LFF jury loves Loveless The Wound and Kingdom Of Us also honoured

Mirren to receive Chaplin Award British star will be honoured in New York

Academy expels Harvey Weinstein Board aims to "send a message" about sexually predatory behaviour

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you news, reviews and interviews with the stars from the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival and the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.



We're looking forward to the Cambridge Film Festival and the London East Asia Film Festival.



We've recently been covering Grimmfest, the Scottish Queer International Film Festival, the San Sebastian Film Festival, Hungary's Miskolc Cinefest and the Hebridean International Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of the Blu-ray and book of A Man Called Ove in our latest competition.