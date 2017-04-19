Eye For Film >> News >> Film Society of Lincoln Center to honor Robert De Niro

Film Society of Lincoln Center to honor Robert De Niro

Star to receive the 44th Chaplin Award.

by Anne-Katrin Titze

Robert De Niro to receive double honor from the Film Society of Lincoln Center
Robert De Niro to receive double honor from the Film Society of Lincoln Center Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

With the Tribeca Film Festival gearing up for the April 19 Opening Night Gala World Premiere screening of Chris Perkel’s Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, produced by Ridley Scott, followed by a concert featuring Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, and Earth, Wind & Fire at Radio City Music Hall, the festival's co-founder Robert De Niro will receive a double honour from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York.

Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Whoopi Goldberg, Barry Levinson, Michael Douglas, Ben Stiller, Harvey Keitel and Sean Penn will be presenters on May 8 of the 44th Chaplin Award to Robert De Niro. And there will be a retrospective of his work from Scorsese's Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Casino, The King Of Comedy, and Raging Bull to Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter.

NO BULLS**T: Starring Robert De Niro, organised by Florence Almozini of the Film Society, runs from April 12 through April 19, 2017.

The 44th Chaplin Award Gala will take place at the David H Koch Theater of Lincoln Center at 7:00pm, on May 8, 2017.

