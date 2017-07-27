Extra screenings of Wonder Wheel announced for NYFF

Woody Allen's inspiration for the title of his latest film - Wonder Wheel in Coney Island Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced additional screenings of the New York Film Festival's Closing Night selection, Woody Allen's melancholic Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, James Belushi, and Justin Timberlake.

Spotlight on Documentary films: Brett Morgen's Jane; Alex Gibney's No Stone Unturned; Nancy Buirski's The Rape Of Racy Taylor; Myles Kane and Josh Koury's Voyeur - Main Slate: Chloé Zhao's The Rider; Dee Rees' Mudbound; Hong Sang-soo's The Day After; Special Event: Susan Froemke's The Opera House, and Film Comment Presents: A Gentle Creature, directed by Sergei Loznitsa, are the Sunday Encore films.

Public screenings of Wonder Wheel: Saturday, October 14 at 6:00pm and 9:00pm - - Alice Tully Hall; 6:15pm and 9:15pm - Walter Reade Theater; 6:30pm and 9:30pm - Francesca Beale Theater

The 2017 New York Film Festival runs through October 15.

Wonder Wheel opens in the US on December 1.