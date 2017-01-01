Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel set for New York

Kate Winslet stars in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, James Belushi and Justin Timberlake, has been announced as the Closing Night selection of the 55th New York Film Festival by the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

Woody Allen's Celebrity opened the 36th New York Film Festival and Bullets Over Broadway was the Centerpiece choice of the 32nd. Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

Wonder Wheel joins Centerpiece Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes (with Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams) and the Opening Night film, Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying (Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne).

New York Film Festival Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said, “I’m not quite sure what I expected when I sat down to watch Wonder Wheel, but when the lights came up I was speechless. There are elements in the film that will certainly be familiar to anyone who knows Woody Allen’s work, but here he holds them up to a completely new light. I mean that literally and figuratively, because Allen and Vittorio Storaro use light and colour in a way that is stunning in and of itself but also integral to the mounting emotional power of the film. And at the centre of it all is Kate Winslet’s absolutely remarkable performance—precious few actors are that talented, or fearless.”

Wonder Wheel will screen at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Saturday, October 14.

The 2017 New York Film Festival runs from September 28 through October 14.

Tickets for the 55th New York Film Festival will go on sale September 10.