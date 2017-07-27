'He was very good as an actor and even better at rewriting scenes' Volker Schlöndorff, Joe Lansdale and Hampton Fancher honour Sam Shepard

Invisible Worlds Clément Cogitore on Thomas Bidegain, Neither Heaven Nor Earth, and the sound of the Northern Lights.

Moreau - the feminist femme fatale We look back at the life of France's screen legend.

Man on the edge Kasra Farahani on emotional disintegration, modern America and Tilt.

Submergence to open San Sebastian Wim Wenders and Alicia Vikander to present film at festival.

Sam Shepard dies at 73 Hollywood pays tribute to playwright and actor

More news and features