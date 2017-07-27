Submergence to open San Sebastian

|
James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander in Submergence. Photo: Courtesy of San Sebastian Film Festival
The story adapted by Erin Dignam (The Yellow Handkerchief, The Last Face) is based on the novel of the same name by The Economist correspondent JM Ledgard. James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander play a hydraulic engineer and a bio-mathematician who meet in a hotel on the French coast, where both are preparing their missions. While she works on a project of immersion in the Greenland Sea, he is taken hostage in Somalia.
The director and Vikander will attend the film's premiere and it will feature in the Golden Shell Official Competition section.