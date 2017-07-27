Eye For Film >> News >> Submergence to open San Sebastian

Submergence to open San Sebastian

Wim Wenders and Alicia Vikander to present film at festival.

by Amber Wilkinson

James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander in Submergence.
James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander in Submergence. Photo: Courtesy of San Sebastian Film Festival
The European premiere of Wim Wenders' Submergence - starring Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy - will open the 65th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 22.

The story adapted by Erin Dignam (The Yellow Handkerchief, The Last Face) is based on the novel of the same name by The Economist correspondent JM Ledgard. James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander play a hydraulic engineer and a bio-mathematician who meet in a hotel on the French coast, where both are preparing their missions. While she works on a project of immersion in the Greenland Sea, he is taken hostage in Somalia.

The director and Vikander will attend the film's premiere and it will feature in the Golden Shell Official Competition section.

