SQIFF announces opening film

The Misandrists will open SQIFF Photo: © Jürgen Brüning Filmproduktion / J.Jackie Baier

The Scottish Queer International Film Festival has announced that is third edition will open with the Scottish premiere of Bruce LaBruce's new film The Misandrists on September 27 at CCA Glasgow. LaBruce will introduce the film and he and star Caprice Crawford will also take part in a Q&A.

The film dives headfirst into the world of the Female Liberation Army hiding out in the heart of Gerwomany. Led by Big Mother, the FLA indoctrinates its young recruits to take up the struggle of freeing all female people through a mix of revolutionary porn-making, songs about taking down the patriarchy, and even a sneaky dancing nun. But does the FLA's brand of radical feminism hide some darker and more exclusionary beliefs?

LaBruce will also introduce a rare screening of his early cult hit Hustler White at Glasgow Film Theatre on October 1. The satirical black comedy features the Canadian filmmaker himself as lovelorn academic Jürgen Anger, whose quest to document the LA hustling scene leads him into an increasingly tangled relationship with the reckless Monti Ward.

A SQIFF spokesman said: "We are very excited to have The Misandrists as our opening film this year. We are big fans of Bruce LaBruce, so are extra pleased that he will be attending the Festival to present his film. The Misandrists follows in SQIFF's tradition of screening radical and challenging queer filmmaking, and we look forward to hearing back from our audience their response to the film."

Extended to over five days, SQIFF is an annual celebration of queer film and media which takes place in venues across Glasgow. We'll be bringing you coverage on Eye For Film nearer the time.