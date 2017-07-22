John Heard found dead in hotel room

John Heard in Home Alone

Home Alone star John Heard has died, aged 72.

The actor, whose film roles also included Big and The Trip To Bountiful, was reported by TMZ, who broke the story, to have been found dead on Friday in a California hotel, where he had been recovering from back surgery. The cause of death is not yet known.

Heard was much loved for his turn as Macaulay Culkin's hapless dad, and also appeared in films including After Hours, The Pelican Brief, Cutter's Way, Awakenings, Rambling Rose, and the original Sharknado. He had roles in a number of popular US TV series, including The Sopranos, Prison Break and CSI Miami.

He is survived by children Jack, Max and Annika.