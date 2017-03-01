God's Own Country to open EIFF

The debut feature by Francis Lee tells the story of a gay romance that blossoms between the angry young son of a Yorkshire sheep farmer and a Romanian migrant worker. The film - which stars Josh O'Connor and Alec Secareanu alongside Ian Hart and Gemma Jones - premiered at Sundance and also played in Berlin.
|
Johnny and Gheorghe, played by Josh O'Connor and Alec Secareanu, in God's Own Country Photo: Courtesy of EIFF
Francis Lee added: "It’s a great privilege that God's Own Country has been selected as the Opening Night film of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. After the incredible critical and audience responses to the film in both Sundance and Berlin earlier in the year, I'm thrilled to bring God's Own Country to the UK for the first time.”
Following its UK premiere at the Festival, distributor Picturehouse Entertainment will be releasing the film in cinemas on September 1.
Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Wednesday May 10). For more information visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk.