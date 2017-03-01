Eye For Film >> News >> EIFF announces free outdoor screenings

EIFF announces free outdoor screenings

Films include Mamma Mia!, Singin' In The Rain and Dirty Dancing.

by Amber Wilkinson

Beauty And The Beast will be among the family favourites screening
Beauty And The Beast will be among the family favourites screening Photo: Courtesy of EIFF
Free outdoor screenings will return to Edinburgh International Film Festival this year from June 16 to 18.

The Film Fest in the City films will include Singin' In The Rain, Clueless and Labyrinth, which will screen in St Andrew Square Garden. A dress-up party for Disney animation Beauty And The Beast, a sing-along Trolls and "dance-alongs" for Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing will also feature.

Critically-acclaimed blockbusters including Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story, Kubo and The Two Strings and EIFF 2016 Audience Award Winner Hunt For The Wilderpeople will also join the line-up.

Artistic director Mark Adams said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out the green carpet for the sixth annual Film Fest in the City. Whether you want to dance and sing-along to a cult classic or gather the family to watch a film under the stars, this year’s Film Fest in the City really does have it all.”

Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh said: “This is a tremendous event which has grown in popularity hugely since we first organised it in 2011 and is now a must-attend for many film-lovers and others in the city. Essential Edinburgh is delighted to continue to work with EIFF to create this unique event, and we look forward to lots of people enjoying the exciting, fun programme that we have put together this year.”

Once again this year all screenings will be free with no ticket required, just turn up and join in.

The full line-up is below:

Friday, June 16

  • 4.30pm–6.05pm What's Up Doc? (Dir: Peter Bogdanovich, Cert U, 1972)
  • 6.20pm–8pm Labyrinth (Dir: Jim Henson, Cert U, 1986)
  • 8.15pm–10.45pm Marvel Avengers Assemble (Dir: Joss Whedon, Cert 15, 2012)

Saturday, June 17

  • 10.30am–12pm Trolls (sing-a-long) (Dir: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn, Cert U, 2016)
  • 12.20pm–1.50pm Beauty And The Beast (dress-up party) (Dir: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise, Cert U, 1991)
  • 2.15pm–4pm The Jungle Book (Dir: Jon Favreau, Cert PG, 2016)
  • 4.25pm–6.15pm Mamma Mia! (dance-along) (Dir: Phyllida Lloyd, Cert PG, 2008)
  • 6.40pm–8.20pm Clueless (Dir: Amy Heckerling, Cert PG, 1995)
  • 8.45pm–10.25pm Dirty Dancing (dance-along) (Dir: Emile Ardolino, Cert 12, 1987)

Sunday, June 18

