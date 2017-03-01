EIFF announces free outdoor screenings

|
Beauty And The Beast will be among the family favourites screening Photo: Courtesy of EIFF
The Film Fest in the City films will include Singin' In The Rain, Clueless and Labyrinth, which will screen in St Andrew Square Garden. A dress-up party for Disney animation Beauty And The Beast, a sing-along Trolls and "dance-alongs" for Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing will also feature.
Critically-acclaimed blockbusters including Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story, Kubo and The Two Strings and EIFF 2016 Audience Award Winner Hunt For The Wilderpeople will also join the line-up.
Artistic director Mark Adams said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out the green carpet for the sixth annual Film Fest in the City. Whether you want to dance and sing-along to a cult classic or gather the family to watch a film under the stars, this year’s Film Fest in the City really does have it all.”
EIFF to host dance-along Mamma Mia!
Once again this year all screenings will be free with no ticket required, just turn up and join in.
The full line-up is below:
Friday, June 16
- 4.30pm–6.05pm What's Up Doc? (Dir: Peter Bogdanovich, Cert U, 1972)
- 6.20pm–8pm Labyrinth (Dir: Jim Henson, Cert U, 1986)
- 8.15pm–10.45pm Marvel Avengers Assemble (Dir: Joss Whedon, Cert 15, 2012)
Saturday, June 17
- 10.30am–12pm Trolls (sing-a-long) (Dir: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn, Cert U, 2016)
- 12.20pm–1.50pm Beauty And The Beast (dress-up party) (Dir: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise, Cert U, 1991)
- 2.15pm–4pm The Jungle Book (Dir: Jon Favreau, Cert PG, 2016)
- 4.25pm–6.15pm Mamma Mia! (dance-along) (Dir: Phyllida Lloyd, Cert PG, 2008)
- 6.40pm–8.20pm Clueless (Dir: Amy Heckerling, Cert PG, 1995)
- 8.45pm–10.25pm Dirty Dancing (dance-along) (Dir: Emile Ardolino, Cert 12, 1987)
Sunday, June 18
- 10.30am–12.30pm Cars (Dir: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, Cert PG, 2006)
- 12.45pm–2.30pm Kubo And The Two Strings (dir: Travis Knight, Cert PG, 2016)
- 2.45pm–4.35pm Sinbad And The Eye Of The Tiger (Dir: Sam Wanamaker, Cert U, 1977)
- 4.45pm–6.30pm Singin' In The Rain (Dir: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly, Cert U, 1952)
- 6.40pm–8.20pm Hunt For The Wilderpeople (Dir: Taika Waititi, Cert 12A, 2016)
- 8.30pm–10.45pm Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Dir: Gareth Edwards, Cert 12A, 2016)