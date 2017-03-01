Sci-fi London gets under way

The Rizen will close the festival

The Sci-fi London film festival kicked off last night with the UK premiere of Caught. The festival, which runs until May 6, will showcase 25 features, 51 shorts and four VR shorts alongside events including the 48 Hour Film Challenge and dog cosplay event Sci-Fido. The festival will close with the world premiere of The Rizen, directed by Matt Mitchell and Taliesyn Mitchell.

In addition to new films in the line-up, the festival has also partnered with the Science Museum for a double-bill focusing on robots and artificial intelligence, with A This year we’ve teamed up with the Science Museum and their fantastic blockbuster Robots exhibition, to present a movie double-bill focusing on the world of artificial intelligence with A.I. and Ex Machina.

Other events include a Science fiction screenwriting workshop with Darren Rapier and the festival's Louis Sav.

Among the films screening are monster-in-the woods tale Flora, Sasha Louis Vukovic, which will have its world premiere and Chinese film The End Of The Lonely Island, directed by Ren Chao Wang, that tells the story of a starship that is the last hope for civilisation.

The full feature line-up is as follows: