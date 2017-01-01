Smith, Chastain and Sorrentino join Cannes jury

In the frame for jury duty: Pedro Almodóvar (left) with from top right Park Chan-wook, Maren Ade, Agnes Jaoui, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino, Fan Bingbing, Jessica Chastain and Gabriel Yared. Photo: Cannes Film Festival

Actors Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Agnès Jaoui are among the eight jurors who will join president Pedro Almodóvar on the Competition jury for the 70th Cannes Film Festival, it has been revealed today (25 April).

Uma Thurman presides over Un Certain Regard jury Photo: Cannes Film Festival

Women are to the fore in the ranks with German film-maker Maren Ade (director of last year’s hit Toni Erdmann) and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing alongside Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, and South Korean director Park Chan-wook. French composer Gabriel Yared completes the line-up for the jury who will decide on the Palme d’Or and other top prizes from the 18 films in Competition to be announced at the closing ceremony on 28 May.

The organisers point out that Chastain, Ade and Bingbing are also producers.

Actress Uma Thurman will preside over the jury for the Festival’s Un Certain Regard section while French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will head up the Camera d’Or jury as previously announced.

The festival runs from 17 to 28 May.