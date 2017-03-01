Eye For Film >> News >> Scottish short film selected for Cannes

Scottish short film selected for Cannes

"Obviously it's amazing," says director Rory Alexander Stewart.

by Jennie Kermode

Emma Curtis as Joan in Wild Horses
Emma Curtis as Joan in Wild Horses

One of the things that makes the Cannes Film Festival stand out from the crowd is its focus on undiscovered talent. This year, a 27 year old filmmaker from Leith is among those whose short films will be showcaaed on the Croisette, after being selected from over 2,000 applications.

"I actually found out about a month ago now," director Rory Alexander Stewart told Eye For Film. "I was in Belgium at the time and I got a mysterious phone call saying it was from the festival. It felt really weird. It wasn't something I had foreseen happening."

The film, Wild Horses, is about a girl called Joan who is housebound by ME (chronic fatigue syndrome), and was inspired by one of Stewart's close friends. "She has a lot of stories," he said, explaining how he tried to make a key scene, where Joan travels on a bus, feel like a rollercoaster ride. "The first time [my friend] went on a bus after she recovered it was with me, and she told me that she was terrified the whole time, whereas to me it was just another bus ride."

Joan's relationship with her overprotective mother is at the core of the film. "I had a really great casting director, Leanne Flinn, and we did the classic thing where we auditioned a whole load of people, and then we found Emma [Curtis] and Emma [Cater]. It was one of those roles where what really mattered was their relationship so they had to have that chemistry and seem like they could be related."

Stewart will be going to Cannes to promote the film, but hasn't yet mastered the mercenary approach take by many filmmakers in his situation. "I just want as many people as possible to see it, around the world," he told us.

This is his seventh short film, but having just completed a degree at the National Film and Television School in Buckinghamshire, he hopes to go into the business full time. "I'm hopefully going to be developing a feature this year. I'm just at the very beginning of that. It's based on a previous short called In The Grass about a detective who kills his partner and then tries to blame it on a serial killer."

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

The Boss Baby City Of Tiny Lights Cézanne And I I Am Not Your Negro Mad To Be Normal Mulholland Drive Neruda A Quiet Passion The Sense Of An Ending Table 19
News

In a fix, part 2 Joseph Cedar on the work of Richard Gere, costumes and cast in Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer.

The violin's story Kahane Cooperman on how a Holocaust survivor and a Tinker Bell fan came together in Joe's Violin.

Scottish short film selected for Cannes "Obviously it's amazing," says director Rory Alexander Stewart.

Quad Cinema reopens with First Encounters Historic New York venue will also screen Lina Wertmüller retrospective.

Cannes announces 70th edition line-up Kidman, Farrell, Pattinson and Moore for red carpet.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're looking forward to the Tribeca Film Festival.



We've recently been at New Directors, New Films in New York, BFI Flare in London, and the Human Rights Watch Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of The Proud Valley and Nicholas On Holiday in our latest competitions.