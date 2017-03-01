More funding announced for Edinburgh Film Festival

A further £1.25 million is being made available through Creative Scotland. Photo: Images of Money

New funding has been announced for Scotland's festivals in a major expansion of the Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund, it emerged today. The Edinburgh Film Festival will receive an additional £110,000, which will be used to support its Talent Lab, a programme of activities aimed at supporting new and emerging filmmakers.

"As Edinburgh Festivals celebrate their 70th anniversary, it is a time for our artists to dream, reflect, invent and celebrate by bringing Scotland to the world and the world to Scotland through arts and culture," said Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop, announcing the decision. "I look forward to seeing the cultural excellence of our world renowned festivals over the coming months."

"The Scottish Government’s Edinburgh Festivals Expo fund plays a vital part in EIFF’s commitment to discovering, supporting and promoting the best Scottish filmmaking talent, " said EIFF's Head of Industry & Talent Development, Holly Daniel. "With this support we are delighted to be able to deliver the seventh edition of EIFF Talent Lab, alongside our distribution focus and UK Works-in-Progress event, helping our homegrown talent to see their film projects come closer to being realised and to provide them access to the wider film industry and international markets."

Ms Hyslop praised the work of the Talent Lab, adding "Today I had the opportunity to meet with some of our up and coming film talent in Edinburgh. I’m proud that this funding has helped our young people access the film industry by offering a range of activities to inspire and support their careers."