Huppert, Dolan and Daniel Blake score at Césars

Isabelle Huppert with her best actress César for Elle: 'Perhaps I got noticed because I am practically in every frame' Photo: Academie des Césars

Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert won best actress award at the 42nd edition of the French Oscars, the Césars in Paris last night (February 24), 21 years after she won the award previously for Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie. Paul Verhoeven’s film was named best picture. Elle was nominated in 11 categories.

Verhoeven paid tribute to Huppert, saying she had brought an “extra dimension to the role” which he had not expected when they started work. Huppert, looking radiant in an emerald green evening gown, suggested that she had got noticed in the film “because I am practically in every frame”.

The youthful Quebec film-maker Xavier Dolan was a surprise recipient of the best director and editing awards for It’s Only The End Of The World which also brought Gaspard Ulliel a best actor prize. Dolan accepted his award as well because the actor was detained in Prague where he is shooting The Death And Life Of John F Donovan.

The UK film industry scored with a win for Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake in the best foreign film category.

The much-touted and admired Divines by first time director Houda Benyamina had a tally of best first film, best actress in a supporting role for Déborah Lukumuena and best female newcomer for Oulaya Amamra.

There was a poignant moment when the award for best original screenplay was given to The Aquatic Effect by Solveig Anspach and Jean-Luc Gaget. Anspach died in 2015 aged 54 after a battle with cancer. The Iceland-born writer-director was a graduate of La Femis in Paris and Gaget received the prize without his much-loved collaborator, whose daughter was at the ceremony.

The Oscar nominated animation film My Life As A Courgette won two awards - for adapted screenplay by Celine Sciamma and for best animation for its director Claude Barras.

Best film

Best director

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for The Aquatic Effect

Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine for The Innocents

Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay

Justine Triet for Victoria

Best adapted screenplay

Best actress

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Marion Cotillard - From The Land Of The Moon (Mal De Pierres)

Virgine Efira - Victoria

Marina Foïs - Irréprochable

Sidse Babett Knudsen - 150 Milligrams (La Fille De Brest)

Soko - The Dancer (La Danseuse)

Best actor

WINNER: Gaspard Uliel - It's Only The End Of The World (Juste La Fin Du Monde)

Pierre Deladomchamps - A Kid (Le Fils De Jean)

Nicolas Duvauchelle - A Decent Man (Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud)

Fabrice Luchini - Slack Bay (Ma Loute)

Pierre Niney - Frantz

Omar Sy - Chocolat

Best female newcomer

WINNER: Oulaya Amamra - Divines

Lily-Rose Depp - The Dancer (La Danseuse)

Noémie Merlant - Heaven Will Wait (Le Ciel Attendra)

Raph - Slack Bay (Ma Loute)

Best male newcomer

WINNER: Niels Schneider - Dark Inclusion (Diamant Noir)

Damien Bonnard - Staying Vertical (Rester Vertical)

Karey Mottet Klein - Being 17 (Quand On A 17 Ans)

Jonas Bloquet - Elle

Best supporting actor

WINNER: James Thierrée - Chocolat

Melvil Poupaud - Victoria

Laurent Lafitte - Elle

Gabriel Arcand - A Kid (Le Fils De Jean)

Vincent Cassel - It's Only The End Of The World (Juste La Fin Du Monde)

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Déborah Lukumuena - Divines

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi - Slack Bay (Ma Loute)

Anne Consigny - Elle

Mélanie Thierry - The Dancer (La Danseuse)

Best animation feature

WINNER: My Life As A Courgette (Ma Vie De Courgette) - Claude Barras

The Red Turtle (La Tortue Rouge) - Michael Dudok de Wik

Best first film

WINNER: Divines - Houda Benyamina

The Dancer (La Danseuse) - Stéphanie di Giusto

Dark Inclusion (Diamant Noir) - Arthur Harari

Rosalie Blum - Julien Rappeneau

Best documentary

WINNER: Thanks Boss! (Merci Patron!) - François Rufin

Fire At Sea (Fuocammare, Par-delà Lampedusa) - Gianfranco Rosi

Swagger - Olivier Babinet

A Journey Through French Cinema - Bertrand Tavernier

Best foreign film

Best original score

WINNER: Ibrahim Maalouf for In the Forests of Siberia

Anne Dudley for Elle

Philippe Romi for Frantz

Sophie Hunger for My Life as a Courgette

Best sound

WINNER: Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for The Odyssey

Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damie Lazzerini for Elle

Martin Boissau, Benoit Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier for Frantz

Jean-Pirre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce for From The Land Of The Moon

Best editing

Best cinematography

Best costumes

WINNER: Anais Romand for The Dancer

Pascaline Chavanne for Frantz

Catherine Leterrier for From The Land Of The Moon

Alexander Charles for Slack Bay

Madeline Fontain for A Woman’s Life

Best animated short

WINNER: Celui Qui a Deux Ames

Journal Anime

Peripheria

Best short film TIE

WINNER: Mamans

Au Bruit des Clochettes

Chasse Royale

Special lifetime achievement César to Jean-Paul Belmondo

Special honorary César George Clooney and Amal Clooney Cesar of honour