BAFTA liveblog

Those BAFTA results as they come in.

by Jennie Kermode

La La Land heads up the nominations list.
It's a big night in British cinema as we wait to hear who will be taking home this year's BAFTAS. The ceremony is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall. We'll be bringing you all the latest as the awards come in, so watch this space.

Fans have been crowded around the red carpet where stars like Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland have been signing autographs. Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield have wowed the crowds in white jackets and we've seen some very striking dresses, with Emma Stone's little silver-grey floral number winning the most praise from followers of fashion. Thandie Newton and Penelope Cruz look resplendent in long black gowns, while Viola Davis is stunning in electric blue. There are also some proud parents on the red carpet, with Andrew Garfield bringing both of his and Riz Ahmed bringing his mum.

I, Daniel Blake took the first award, for Outstanding British Film.

Tom Holland is this year's EE Rising Star. This will thrill his fans, who have turned out in droves. That may be the secret of his success, as this is the only award voted for by the general public.

