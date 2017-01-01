Sea Change for Kristin Scott Thomas

Oscar-nominated star Kristin Scott Thomas is to make her directorial debut with romantic drama The Sea Change.

The Sea Change is about a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love, and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel is a successful London playwright, married to the complex and witty Lillian for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice. Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is thrown upside down.

Scott Thomas will also star as Lillian, while Our Friends In The North star Mark Strong is in talks to play her husband Emmanuel.

The film will be adapted by Ida scriptwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz from Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel and produced by Fragile Films. Rocket Science will handle international and US domestic sales commencing at Berlin EFM.

Scott Thomas said: “Sidney Pollack told me that actors are naturally good filmmakers and I want to make a film to continue my trajectory as a storyteller. The Sea Change asks a question I have been trying to answer in many of my performances - what are the reasons for the thrills and difficulties of love? I want to make a film that has depth, humour and beauty.”