Eye For Film >> News >> Shia LaBeouf arrested at art show

Shia LaBeouf arrested at art show

Fans claim he was trying to save them from Nazis.

by Jennie Kermode

Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Photo: DoD News Features

Shia LaBeouf was arrested today following a scuffle at an art show he was holding in New York City. Some witnesses have claimed that he got into a fight with another protestor at the livestream event, which featured video of protestors chanting "he will not divide us" in response to the inauguration of President Trump, but others claim he was defending them from a group of Nazis who had arrived at the event intending to cause trouble.

LaBoeuf, who had already expressed his concern that Nazis were being normalised in America, was handcuffed by an NYPD officer and escorted from the scene. He has reportedly been charged with harassment and misdemeanour assault after tugging a man's scarf and scratching him when the man made unspecified comments in front of a camera. The camera was set up with the intention of enabling passers-by to record the line "he will not divide us" repeatedly throughout President Trump's time in office.

LaBeouf has previously been arrested for threatening his neighbour, trespassing, drunk driving and disorderly conduct.

