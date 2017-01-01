Elle and Frantz battle for Césars

More nominations for Elle with Isabelle Huppert in the Césars Photo: UniFrance

The organisers of France’s equivalent of the Oscars, the Césars, today announced this year's contenders, which include Paul Verhoeven’s Elle with 11 nominations (the same tally as François Ozon’s Frantz) and nine nominations for Bruno Dumont’s Slack Bay (Ma Loute).

The 42nd edition of the Césars sees Isabelle Huppert, in the best actress category for Elle, score her 16th nomination although she has won only once - for Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie. The accolade follows on her best actress Oscar nomination and her Golden Globes win as well as accolades such as the French Cinema Award and the London Critics’ Circle nod. Among her rivals are Marion Cotillard for Mal De Pierres, Virginia Efira for Victoria, and Borgen star Sidse Babett Knudsen for La Fille De Brest.

Vying for best film are Elle, Frantz, and Slack Bay as well as Anne Fontaine’s Les Innocents; Justine Triet’s Victoria and Houda Benyamina’s Divines. Divines with Oulaya Amamra and Deborah Lukumuena as two friends determined to make money fast, bowed in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and is considered a strong contender with seven nominations.

All will be revealed at a ceremony on 24 February.

Nominations include:-

Best film

Divines - Houda Benyamina

Elle - Paul Verhoeven

Frantz - François Ozon

Les Innocentes - Anne Fontaine

Slack Bay - Bruno Dumont

Mal De Pierres - Nicole Garcia

Victoria - Justine Triet

Best director

Houda Benyamina - Divines

Paul Verhoeven - Elle

François Ozon - Frantz

Anne Fontaine - Les Innocentes

Xavier Dolan - Juste La Fin Du Monde

Bruno Dumont - Slack Bay

Nicole Garcia - Mal De Pierres

Best actress

Judith Chemla - Une Vie

Marion Cotillard - Mal De Pierres

Virgine Efira - Victoria

Marina Foïs - Irréprochable

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen - La Fille De Brest

Soko - La Danseuse

Best actor

François Cluzet - Médecin De Campagne

Pierre Deladomchamps - Le Fils De Jean

Nicolas Duvauchelle - Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud

Fabrice Luchini - Slack Bay

Pierre Niney - Frantz

Omar Sy - Chocolat

Gaspard Uliel - Juste La Fin Du Monde

Best female newcomer

Oulaya Amamra - Divines

Paula Beer - Frantz

Lily-Rose Depp - La Danseuse

Noémie Merlant - Le Ciel Attendra

Raph - Slack Bay

Best male newcomer

Damien Bonnard - Rester Vertical

Niels Schneider - Diamant Noir

Corentin Fila - Quand On A 17 Ans

Karey Mottet Klein - Quand On A 17 Ans

Jonas Bloquet - Elle

Best supporting actor

Vincent Lacoste - Victoria

Melvil Poupaud - Victoria

Laurent Lafitte - Elle

James Thierrée - Chocolat

Gabriel Arcand - Le Fils De Jean

Vincent Cassel - Juste La Fin Du Monde

Best supporting actress

Nathalie Baye - Juste La Fin Du Monde

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi - Slack Bay

Anne Consigny - Elle

Déborah Lukumuena - Divines

Mélanie Thierry - La Danseuse

Best animation feature

La Jeune Fille Sans Mains - Sébastien Laudenbach

My Life As A Courgette - Claude Barras

The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wik

Best first film

Cigarettes Et Chocolat Chaud - Sophie Reine

La Danseuse - Stéphanie di Giusto

Diamant Noir - Arthur Harari

Divines - Houda Benyamina

Rosalie Blum - Julien Rappeneau

Best documentary

Dernières Nouvelles Du Cosmos - Julie Bertucelli

Fuocammare, Par-delà Lampedusa - Gianfranco Rosi

Merci Patron! - François Rufin

Swagger - Olivier Babinet

Voyage Au Travers Le Cinéma Français - Bertrand Tavernier