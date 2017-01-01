Eye For Film >> News >> Elle and Frantz battle for Césars

Elle and Frantz battle for Césars

Huppert, Niney and Cotillard in the frame.

by Richard Mowe

More nominations for Elle with Isabelle Huppert in the Césars
More nominations for Elle with Isabelle Huppert in the Césars Photo: UniFrance

The organisers of France’s equivalent of the Oscars, the Césars, today announced this year's contenders, which include Paul Verhoeven’s Elle with 11 nominations (the same tally as François Ozon’s Frantz) and nine nominations for Bruno Dumont’s Slack Bay (Ma Loute).

The 42nd edition of the Césars sees Isabelle Huppert, in the best actress category for Elle, score her 16th nomination although she has won only once - for Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie. The accolade follows on her best actress Oscar nomination and her Golden Globes win as well as accolades such as the French Cinema Award and the London Critics’ Circle nod. Among her rivals are Marion Cotillard for Mal De Pierres, Virginia Efira for Victoria, and Borgen star Sidse Babett Knudsen for La Fille De Brest.

Vying for best film are Elle, Frantz, and Slack Bay as well as Anne Fontaine’s Les Innocents; Justine Triet’s Victoria and Houda Benyamina’s Divines. Divines with Oulaya Amamra and Deborah Lukumuena as two friends determined to make money fast, bowed in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and is considered a strong contender with seven nominations.

All will be revealed at a ceremony on 24 February.

Nominations include:-

Best film

  • Divines - Houda Benyamina
  • Elle - Paul Verhoeven
  • Frantz - François Ozon
  • Les Innocentes - Anne Fontaine
  • Slack Bay - Bruno Dumont
  • Mal De Pierres - Nicole Garcia
  • Victoria - Justine Triet

Best director

  • Houda Benyamina - Divines
  • Paul Verhoeven - Elle
  • François Ozon - Frantz
  • Anne Fontaine - Les Innocentes
  • Xavier Dolan - Juste La Fin Du Monde
  • Bruno Dumont - Slack Bay
  • Nicole Garcia - Mal De Pierres

Best actress

  • Judith Chemla - Une Vie
  • Marion Cotillard - Mal De Pierres
  • Virgine Efira - Victoria
  • Marina Foïs - Irréprochable
  • Isabelle Huppert - Elle
  • Sidse Babett Knudsen - La Fille De Brest
  • Soko - La Danseuse

Best actor

  • François Cluzet - Médecin De Campagne
  • Pierre Deladomchamps - Le Fils De Jean
  • Nicolas Duvauchelle - Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud
  • Fabrice Luchini - Slack Bay
  • Pierre Niney - Frantz
  • Omar Sy - Chocolat
  • Gaspard Uliel - Juste La Fin Du Monde

Best female newcomer

  • Oulaya Amamra - Divines
  • Paula Beer - Frantz
  • Lily-Rose Depp - La Danseuse
  • Noémie Merlant - Le Ciel Attendra
  • Raph - Slack Bay

Best male newcomer

  • Damien Bonnard - Rester Vertical
  • Niels Schneider - Diamant Noir
  • Corentin Fila - Quand On A 17 Ans
  • Karey Mottet Klein - Quand On A 17 Ans
  • Jonas Bloquet - Elle

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

  • Nathalie Baye - Juste La Fin Du Monde
  • Valeria Bruni Tedeschi - Slack Bay
  • Anne Consigny - Elle
  • Déborah Lukumuena - Divines
  • Mélanie Thierry - La Danseuse

Best animation feature

  • La Jeune Fille Sans Mains - Sébastien Laudenbach
  • My Life As A Courgette - Claude Barras
  • The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wik

Best first film

  • Cigarettes Et Chocolat Chaud - Sophie Reine
  • La Danseuse - Stéphanie di Giusto
  • Diamant Noir - Arthur Harari
  • Divines - Houda Benyamina
  • Rosalie Blum - Julien Rappeneau

Best documentary

  • Dernières Nouvelles Du Cosmos - Julie Bertucelli
  • Fuocammare, Par-delà Lampedusa - Gianfranco Rosi
  • Merci Patron! - François Rufin
  • Swagger - Olivier Babinet
  • Voyage Au Travers Le Cinéma Français - Bertrand Tavernier

