La La Land leads in Oscar race

La La Land
The full list of this year's Oscar nominations has been revealed, and it's looking great for La La Land and Moonlight. The former received an astonishing 14 nominations, missing out in only two categories for which it was eligible. Moonlight was the runner up with eight, a number which would have been impressive in any normal year.
The success of Moonlight is additionally important because it leads the charge for black actors and stories about black people's lives in this year's awards, following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal that dominated much of lat year's media coverage. For the first time ever, this year's Oscars have one major category - Best Supporting Actress - dominated by black nominees, and although it's still the case that most of the films nominated are about white people, this could represent a significant step forward, helping to attract funding and audience attention to projects that have previously been ignored.
The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 26.
Those nominations in full:-
Best Picture:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomi Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges - Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Animated Feature Film
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Courgette
- The Red Turtle
- Zootropolis
Best Documentary
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made In America
- 13th
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land Of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Best Cinematography
Best Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell Or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester By The Sea
- 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Short Film
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme Et La TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Time Code
Best Animated Short
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider And Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best Documentary Short
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Volin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Production Design
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
- Addition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
- Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls
- City Of Stars, La La Land
- The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I'll Go, Moana