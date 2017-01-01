La La Land leads in Oscar race

La La Land

The full list of this year's Oscar nominations has been revealed, and it's looking great for La La Land and Moonlight. The former received an astonishing 14 nominations, missing out in only two categories for which it was eligible. Moonlight was the runner up with eight, a number which would have been impressive in any normal year.

The success of Moonlight is additionally important because it leads the charge for black actors and stories about black people's lives in this year's awards, following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal that dominated much of lat year's media coverage. For the first time ever, this year's Oscars have one major category - Best Supporting Actress - dominated by black nominees, and although it's still the case that most of the films nominated are about white people, this could represent a significant step forward, helping to attract funding and audience attention to projects that have previously been ignored.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 26.

Those nominations in full:-

Best Picture:

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme Et La TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Time Code

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider And Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Volin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Best Costume Design

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Original Score

Best Original Song